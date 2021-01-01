The contradictions are too numerous to count, but when you consider the message behind the contradictions, they all circle back to the selfish sense that only the views of Trump supporters are the right views, only their America is the true America, only their rules should apply to everyone else.

They claim to be in favor of free speech, as long as it does not challenge their own. They are in favor of fair elections, but only if their candidate wins. They are not racist, but they can't bring themselves to say that Black lives matter, because they think that would mean theirs do not. They will open their rally with a prayer and then watch as an older man carrying a sign that says "Trump Lost" is assaulted by a younger man draped in a Trump flag. They respect the presidency, but not the current president. They are against corporate media, but they get their news from a place known as The Fox Corporation. They think all politicians are corrupt, except those willing to publicly repeat the lies they choose to believe.

They say they love America, but they disrespect the flag; proudly carrying it upside down which should only be done to signal distress, as in a sinking ship. They love their own flags, just not American flags. They have special flags devoted to Trump. One caught my eye, because it read, "Fuck Biden" and along the bottom it added, "And fuck you for voting for him." So much for free speech as exercised through the right to vote. To take the vulgarity a step further, they use the shorthand, "FJB" and "Foxtrot, Juliet, Bravo" to also mean "Fuck Joe Biden" - and as one sign said, "and the ho," which was a reference to Vice President Kamala Harris, who was pictured on the sign. Here, I should point out, they claim to respect women.

There are those who will argue that not all Trump voters approve of his behavior or approve of the disruptive behavior of those acting in his name. If this is true, if there are people in these crowds who do not condone how others conduct themselves, they should voice their disapproval and keep their fellow partisans in check. If they don't, their silence can only be taken as consent. If you are standing next to someone holding an FJB flag, and you do nothing about it; if you don't even step away, then you may as well be holding the flag.

Lone dissent.

About two hours into the rally, a man from a nearby town walked into the Connecticut event with his own message.

Earl McWilliams stood in the middle of the room and held his sign high in the air. "Trump Lost! Get Over It." People began to stare and murmur. What is he doing here? Democrat! Liberal!

Agitated, a younger man, physically bigger than McWilliams and wearing a Trump flag over his back like a cape and a camouflage hat, flanked McWilliams from the left, ripped the sign out of his hands, tore it up, and exchanged a few slaps forcing McWilliams to drop to his knees to protect himself. Women in the background could be seen smiling and laughing. A few checked to see if McWilliams was okay after the attack, but none did anything to prevent it from happening.