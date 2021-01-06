The seed for this trip was planted in the summer of last year when former President Trump decided to hold the first major rally of his re-election campaign in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Anticipating a historic event, I considered driving to Tulsa from the east coast and using the stops in between to take the country's temperature. Concerns about COVID-19 kept me from going, but by the end of the year, I decided I could do the trip safely if I self-isolated along the way.

What I found may seem unsurprising to anyone who follows the news, but the depth of our current national crises is a surprise. The major cities I stopped in have been largely quieted by the pandemic. On the road, in local media, on the car radio; it is evident that the political divide between Democrats and Republicans, or more specifically between supporters of former President Trump and those who voted against him persists. In many places, it feels like the campaign is still underway, or that half the country simply feels the election produced the wrong - perhaps an even illegimitate - result.

The route. Seventeen states and Washington, D.C.

I never came upon an instance of protest and counter-protest. I never over-heard an argument about politics anywhere I stopped. I did experience a sense of unease between strangers that began with how people chose to wear, or not wear, a face covering, and continued to thread its way through interactions in the form of a difficult subject not broached.

Former President Obama rose to power on the phrase, "There is no red America and no blue America. There is the United States of America." In contrast to that rhetoric, the America I experienced, on this trip, is one with two sides and two different realities.