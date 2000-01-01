The exhibition Spotlight / Katz & Copley highlights two paintings from WFU Art Collections. Both Alex Katz’s Vincent with Open Mouth and John Singleton Copley’s Portrait of Mrs. Daniel Rogers, Elizabeth Gorham Rogers have recently undergone conservation, and presenting them together allows an opportunity to discuss the processes applied to repair them, compare two American portraits separated by more than 200 years, and to see these two works of portraiture in light of our age of the selfie. There is continuity from the life-sized Copley, to the huge scale of the Katz, to the many images you might have on the small screen of your smartphone of you or your friends.

Let's take a look at these two paintings:

John Singleton Copley's "Portrait of Mrs. Daniel Rogers, Elizabeth Gorham Rogers"