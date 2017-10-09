This fall the Guilford Men's lacrosse team participated in the 2017 Greensboro Run/Walk for Autism for the second year in a row
The team broke the ambitious goal of raising five thousand dollars to help contribute to the cause
In addition to the fundraising successes of the team, 6 out of the top 10 finishers in the race were Guilford lacrosse athletes
Intrested in helping us become successful this season and beyond?
Follow the link below to donate directly to our team!
Connect with us on Social Media!