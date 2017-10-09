Loading

59,400 sq. ft. We WILL cover it all

Guilford College Men's Lacrosse

What are we about?

Believing in heart counts not head counts

Fall 2017

This fall the Guilford Men's lacrosse team participated in the 2017 Greensboro Run/Walk for Autism for the second year in a row

article on team involvement

The team broke the ambitious goal of raising five thousand dollars to help contribute to the cause

In addition to the fundraising successes of the team, 6 out of the top 10 finishers in the race were Guilford lacrosse athletes

Intrested in helping us become successful this season and beyond?

Follow the link below to donate directly to our team!

giving link

Finishing the season at 8-8 last year, the team looks to make a push this spring to compete for an ODAC championship
full team website
Appreciate
