Hurricane Matthew Flood Relief Student Leadership Council & Center for Global Opportunities

On Monday, October 24, a group of nineteen BJU students and three staff members traveled to Kinston, NC to help with Hurricane Matthew flood relief. The effort was led by the Student Leadership Council and the Center for Global Opportunities. The Taylors Chick-fil-A sponsored the trip with meals for the group.

Tabernacle Free Will Baptist Church

Students stayed for two nights at New Testament Baptist Church, pastored by Tim Daniel ('79 BJU grad), and spent all day Tuesday serving in various ways. Most of the students worked at flood sites including Tabernacle Free Will Baptist Church and several private homes, doing work gutting and removing ruined items from buildings. One student was able to have a significant gospel conversation with a homeowner reeling from the flood as well as serious medical issues in her family.

Credits:

Photos by Derek Eckenroth

