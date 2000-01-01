The Five People You Meet In Rochester Winter

By SCOTT PUKOS Illustrations by PALWASHA AZIMI

You know them, you love them, you’ve been them

At first, it’s magical. That initial snowfall — whimsy in the form of frozen precipitation, and the promise of a new season. Unfortunately, the story of a Rochester winter stretches far beyond the intro. Its plot features twists, self-discovery, and snow. Lots of snow. Too much snow, one could argue.

And like any good story, this one is character-driven - so let’s meet the cast.

Holiday Cheerleader

For this person, it’s the greatest time of the year. Summer is too hot, fall is overrated, and no one likes the spring. But winter, that is Holiday Season™. The Hallmark movies are queued up, the decorations are on full display (November 1? Tree’s up), and the mood is pure, unadulterated cheer.

This person can usually be found cozying up in a Roc Holiday Village igloo, or posing for a picture in front of Genesee Brewery’s iconic keg tree. That luminous stack of kegs is more than just an ode to beer, it’s a beacon of hope — a sign that good times are here.

But the holiday cheer doesn’t end as we reach the new year - there is plenty more to celebrate! For the Holiday Cheer character, February 14 is the most romantic day of the entire year. (Quick reminder what a February 14 in Rochester is like: icy spit pouring from the sky onto the roads, your clothes, and into your eyes. Dirty, slushy snow mounted higher than The Metropolitan, and socks that are perpetually wet. There are simply no dry socks in the middle of February, this is a fact.) Yet, for this person, none of that matters. Romance - or the hope of romance - wins out over soggy socks. You have to respect it.

Champion of the Outdoors

Donned in Carhartt, the champion of the outdoors is not at all phased by soggy socks. And they’re certainly not irked by cold or snow. ‘Tis the season to embrace nature!

You’ll find this flannel fiend on the slopes of Bristol Mountain, ice skating at MLK Park, snowshoeing at Mendon Ponds Park, or sledding at Cobbs Hill Park. Their cheeks are permanently rosy, a signal to other outdoors champions that they are near one of their own.

It’s widely known that at high noon on December 21, AKA the Winter Solstice, the outdoorsy types have their ultimate competition: an epic snowball fight across the entire stretch of the Oxford Mall. The frosty battle wages for hours. It’s a true test of endurance, spirit, and the ability to pick the warmest mittens. The winner receives a Wegmans gift card, obviously.

Blanket Fort Connoisseur

We now introduce the inverse of the outdoorsy type.

Something that isn’t news: Rochester winters are harsh and long (January will forever be an asshole month — just an incredible jerk). You know how “Lord of The Rings: Return of The King” seems like it’s ending multiple times only to introduce another scene, and another, and then another? That’s how a Rochester winter extends its runtime, too. You’re probably thinking this is a horrible example since “Return of the King” unequivocally rocks, but there’s a reason to bring up this beloved fantasy film banger.

“Lord of The Rings” classifies as a comfort film, and for our next personality, coziness is the key during the winter. Sure, they’ll leave the house. For instance, you may find them cuddled up at The Old Toad enjoying mushy peas, at their favorite art house theater watching an Oscar-worthy film (or a repertory “Lord of the Rings” screening), or by the Unter Biergarten fireplace.

But the sweet spot is at home. Pajamas, hygge, hot chocolate funnel, a perfectly constructed blanket fort, and a cuddly cat are the main accessories. The cat, by the way, is either named after a food -- Garbanzo, Penne, you get it -- or has a human name, like Kevin. There is no middle ground.

Grim and Depressing Person

No cat here, and definitely no sunshine, just vibes as gloomy as the permanent gray that invades our Rochester souls for five frigid months. Oh yes, things are getting dark now. Just as dark as the sky at 4:15 p.m. on a Tuesday in January (but seriously, is there a way to unsubscribe from January?).

Not even the incredible Red Wings marketing team can do anything with this. The winter is undeniably grim, depressing, and it’s a time where your hands will continuously remain super dry. You think lotion will help? Poor soul.

But here’s the thing, even if each of us fits a different personality, we all have a little of that grim and depressing spirit in us during the winter. It’s OK to be bummed out by an endless stretch of shoveling snow off a car, sidewalk, loved one, etc. It does suck! And we can complain about this — it’s our right. Of course, if you spend too much time in the grim phrase, too many years obsessed with winter’s less charming qualities, you become...

The (Vocal) Lifer

A 10/10 transition, but hear us out. The Lifer has lived in Rochester all their lives, they love it, but they’ll also definitely let you know how much they HATE it. Are they snowbirds? No, they’re not leaving, why should they be the one to leave? They’re outlasting that pesky snow, you best believe that.

Why is everyone such a bad driver except them? Don’t people know how to drive in the snow!? Everyone drives too slowly, but also, everyone drives too fast. And you don’t have your snow tires ready by now? C’mon, rookie. Several feet of snow? That’s nothing. Unplowed side streets? That’s not stopping them from perfectly parallel parking into a snowbank. Back in the day, the snow was way more fierce, the storms more ferocious, it was just snow and chaos for months. Don’t you remember the Great Ice Storm of 1991? The winter weather is merely a mild convenience, and The Lifer is here to remind you of this. They shake their heads when you run to the store for your precious bread, milk, and eggs. Child, they have a winter BUNKER ready to go. They could live there for years. But again, this storm is nothing. Not even close to bunker-worthy.

But we’re not done yet! There’s a bonus subgenre of The Lifer who boldly goes a step further. Yes, we’re referring to the Shorts Czar. Record low temperatures, frigid snow storms, it doesn’t matter - this person WILL be wearing shorts. And they won’t even be cold. They’ll be completely in their element, and it’s a superpower that should strike jealousy in all of us. A special ability that can only be unlocked by a true Rochester Lifer.