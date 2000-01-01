Happy days are here again
Last December, I bought a faux white tree and a slew of neon green and hot pink decorations. I found strings of giant, glittery stars and hung them like curtains in every window. I’ve been a “traditional Christmas” lover for as long as I can remember - from chopping down a live tree to stringing actual popcorn - but in 2020, all bets were off. I needed to go rogue, to fight back against the lost traditions that year.
I called it my Palm Springs phase.
Making new memories is important, especially after something traumatic (say, a worldwide pandemic or a personal loss). We’re all dealing with a bit of that after the past two years.
Like a lot of people, I bought almost no gifts in 2020, and attended no parties. Most nights, it was me and a bottle of good wine, maybe some pasta, and the occasional holiday movie or song crooning in the background. I’m sure I wasn’t the only one who missed holiday festivities dearly.
And while 2021 isn’t quite “normal” yet, there are glimmers of “life as it was” -- parties and family visits and gift guides galore. Here at CITY, we’ve pulled together the highlights of the season in this guide, peppered with plenty of local color, creative ideas and ways to shop small.
This year, I installed a fireplace so I could decorate a mantel again. I’m going to chop down a live tree, and I just bookmarked a really good mulled wine recipe. All I need now is a little mistletoe...
Let’s sing a song of cheer again.
Leah Stacy, Special Section Editor
Wine for your people
By MAIAH JOHNSON DUNN Photos by JACALYN MEYVIS
Local picks to serve and gift this season
My husband is a natural-born host. The man loves to entertain multiple times a week. I didn’t know this was my future when we first started dating long distance (I was in Boston and he was in Rochester). But after moving upstate and welcoming his friends into our home on a regular basis, I started to love hosting, too.
Be it a Masked Singer watch party, marathon game night, or the Super Bowl, our house was the go-to gathering place. Home always felt alive with the hum of laughter and connections built over good food, drink, and company. Our animals enjoyed it, too, since they benefited from extra head scratches and belly rubs.
When I think about what we miss most from our pre-pandemic life, it’s the community formed by breaking bread with our chosen family. Seemingly overnight in March 2020, weekly gatherings became just us two, and somehow, almost two full years have passed.
As we head into a third year of the pandemic and begin to (safely) gather again, it’s my belief that there is only one appropriate gift for every holiday happening: wine. From game night bubbly to in-law-appropriate pours, below is a list of great local finds for gifting this season.
For the free spirit
Consider the Keuka Lake Vineyards 2018 Vignoles CO2 ($18) for your friend who is a social butterfly with glass in hand. This golden sparkling wine boasts slightly underripe tropical fruit supported by a nice acidic backbone; the semi-dry wine is an easy crowd-pleaser with an edge.
Hangar17 Sparkling Wine (four cans for $20) is a light, bright thirst-quencher, and an ideal host gift. While it sips great from a glass, what’s the point when it comes in a fun can? Your host will appreciate the time you saved from washing glassware, and you have the built-in conversation starter of drinking canned bubbles.
For the one who needs to chill
I envy friend groups that participate in polite game nights because mine certainly do not, especially when there’s Uno and vino involved. But at only 8% ABV, the new Living Roots Wine & Co. Session Sparkling White ($20) is a great choice for your spiciest friend on game night. Ripe pears and peaches dance in this refreshing sparkler–pop a bottle for game night, date night, or even just a random Wednesday.
Nothing says ‘chill’ more than the Lamoreaux Landing 2020 T23 Unoaked Cabernet Franc ($20). Gift this wine to your friend who loves a nightcap and enjoy it together as you rehash the evening. The 2020 is strikingly fruit-forward with dynamic texture, thanks to carbonic maceration. This wine sings with a slight chill and pairs well with lofi music and reheated leftovers during your post-party debrief.
For the old soul
There’s a certain kind of magic that grows on old vines like those found in the Hosmer Estate Winery 2019 Chardonnay ($16), dating back to 1975. This solid go-to selection performs well on the holiday dinner table, with floral notes that give way to lemon curd and a balanced toastiness from a light oaking.
Given that only 175 cases of the Forge 2020 Willow Cabernet Franc ($34) were produced, it’s a real treat worth sharing with the wine lover in your life. Immaculate care was taken with the juice through hand harvesting, sorting, and whole-cluster fermentation, and it’s a difference that jumps out through juicy red fruit benefitting from a beautiful growing season.
Looking to up the ante further but don’t know where to begin? Just remember: magnums show you care.
A little cheese with that wine
Photos by JACALYN MEYVIS Styled by VICTORIA POLLO
Build a charcuterie board to impress
Every expert host knows good hospitality is equal parts aesthetic and taste, and a beautifully designed cheese plate or charcuterie board to greet guests and pair with their glass of wine is a memorable move.
We asked Victoria Polla, local cheesemonger and founder of custom cheese plate company Fromage & Friends (instagram.com/fromage.and.friends) for her tips on creating a board that’ll leave guests impressed.
• Always mix up your textures, flavors and styles: that goes for your cheeses and accompaniments.
• If it’s for a standard smaller group, I always go for three cheeses and one or two meats (2 oz. per person is the standard). One soft cheese, one hard cheese and then something “fun or funky”—usually a different milk, maybe something with herbs or spices or something earthy.
• Go the route of “if it grows together, it goes together”— if I have mostly Italian cheese, I try to do Italian meats, for instance, but this is not definitive.
• It’s always good to go with some sweet and some savory when it comes to accompaniments (some crunchy and some chewy).
• With some exceptions, I also try to pick what’s in season—fresh citrus fruit in the winter and berries in the summer and cheeses that are in their peak —AKA ask your resident cheesemonger!
• Most importantly, to really make a board pop, you gotta remember to have a rainbow of colors. I’ll make a board with mostly cheeses and meats and then think, “ugh…” But the instant I add greens and blues, it pops.
• When it’s time to plate it all together, follow the mise en place! Have all your items ready nearby and set your ramekins for jams, mustards, and spreads first, then cheese, then put meats down, and lastly, fill in the gaps.
The Five People You Meet In Rochester Winter
By SCOTT PUKOS Illustrations by PALWASHA AZIMI
You know them, you love them, you’ve been them
At first, it’s magical. That initial snowfall — whimsy in the form of frozen precipitation, and the promise of a new season. Unfortunately, the story of a Rochester winter stretches far beyond the intro. Its plot features twists, self-discovery, and snow. Lots of snow. Too much snow, one could argue.
And like any good story, this one is character-driven - so let’s meet the cast.
Holiday Cheerleader
For this person, it’s the greatest time of the year. Summer is too hot, fall is overrated, and no one likes the spring. But winter, that is Holiday Season™. The Hallmark movies are queued up, the decorations are on full display (November 1? Tree’s up), and the mood is pure, unadulterated cheer.
This person can usually be found cozying up in a Roc Holiday Village igloo, or posing for a picture in front of Genesee Brewery’s iconic keg tree. That luminous stack of kegs is more than just an ode to beer, it’s a beacon of hope — a sign that good times are here.
But the holiday cheer doesn’t end as we reach the new year - there is plenty more to celebrate! For the Holiday Cheer character, February 14 is the most romantic day of the entire year. (Quick reminder what a February 14 in Rochester is like: icy spit pouring from the sky onto the roads, your clothes, and into your eyes. Dirty, slushy snow mounted higher than The Metropolitan, and socks that are perpetually wet. There are simply no dry socks in the middle of February, this is a fact.) Yet, for this person, none of that matters. Romance - or the hope of romance - wins out over soggy socks. You have to respect it.
Champion of the Outdoors
Donned in Carhartt, the champion of the outdoors is not at all phased by soggy socks. And they’re certainly not irked by cold or snow. ‘Tis the season to embrace nature!
You’ll find this flannel fiend on the slopes of Bristol Mountain, ice skating at MLK Park, snowshoeing at Mendon Ponds Park, or sledding at Cobbs Hill Park. Their cheeks are permanently rosy, a signal to other outdoors champions that they are near one of their own.
It’s widely known that at high noon on December 21, AKA the Winter Solstice, the outdoorsy types have their ultimate competition: an epic snowball fight across the entire stretch of the Oxford Mall. The frosty battle wages for hours. It’s a true test of endurance, spirit, and the ability to pick the warmest mittens. The winner receives a Wegmans gift card, obviously.
Blanket Fort Connoisseur
We now introduce the inverse of the outdoorsy type.
Something that isn’t news: Rochester winters are harsh and long (January will forever be an asshole month — just an incredible jerk). You know how “Lord of The Rings: Return of The King” seems like it’s ending multiple times only to introduce another scene, and another, and then another? That’s how a Rochester winter extends its runtime, too. You’re probably thinking this is a horrible example since “Return of the King” unequivocally rocks, but there’s a reason to bring up this beloved fantasy film banger.
“Lord of The Rings” classifies as a comfort film, and for our next personality, coziness is the key during the winter. Sure, they’ll leave the house. For instance, you may find them cuddled up at The Old Toad enjoying mushy peas, at their favorite art house theater watching an Oscar-worthy film (or a repertory “Lord of the Rings” screening), or by the Unter Biergarten fireplace.
But the sweet spot is at home. Pajamas, hygge, hot chocolate funnel, a perfectly constructed blanket fort, and a cuddly cat are the main accessories. The cat, by the way, is either named after a food -- Garbanzo, Penne, you get it -- or has a human name, like Kevin. There is no middle ground.
Grim and Depressing Person
No cat here, and definitely no sunshine, just vibes as gloomy as the permanent gray that invades our Rochester souls for five frigid months. Oh yes, things are getting dark now. Just as dark as the sky at 4:15 p.m. on a Tuesday in January (but seriously, is there a way to unsubscribe from January?).
Not even the incredible Red Wings marketing team can do anything with this. The winter is undeniably grim, depressing, and it’s a time where your hands will continuously remain super dry. You think lotion will help? Poor soul.
But here’s the thing, even if each of us fits a different personality, we all have a little of that grim and depressing spirit in us during the winter. It’s OK to be bummed out by an endless stretch of shoveling snow off a car, sidewalk, loved one, etc. It does suck! And we can complain about this — it’s our right. Of course, if you spend too much time in the grim phrase, too many years obsessed with winter’s less charming qualities, you become...
The (Vocal) Lifer
A 10/10 transition, but hear us out. The Lifer has lived in Rochester all their lives, they love it, but they’ll also definitely let you know how much they HATE it. Are they snowbirds? No, they’re not leaving, why should they be the one to leave? They’re outlasting that pesky snow, you best believe that.
Why is everyone such a bad driver except them? Don’t people know how to drive in the snow!? Everyone drives too slowly, but also, everyone drives too fast. And you don’t have your snow tires ready by now? C’mon, rookie. Several feet of snow? That’s nothing. Unplowed side streets? That’s not stopping them from perfectly parallel parking into a snowbank. Back in the day, the snow was way more fierce, the storms more ferocious, it was just snow and chaos for months. Don’t you remember the Great Ice Storm of 1991? The winter weather is merely a mild convenience, and The Lifer is here to remind you of this. They shake their heads when you run to the store for your precious bread, milk, and eggs. Child, they have a winter BUNKER ready to go. They could live there for years. But again, this storm is nothing. Not even close to bunker-worthy.
But we’re not done yet! There’s a bonus subgenre of The Lifer who boldly goes a step further. Yes, we’re referring to the Shorts Czar. Record low temperatures, frigid snow storms, it doesn’t matter - this person WILL be wearing shorts. And they won’t even be cold. They’ll be completely in their element, and it’s a superpower that should strike jealousy in all of us. A special ability that can only be unlocked by a true Rochester Lifer.
THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX
By LEAH STACY
Experiential gifts for everyone on your list
After almost two years of sitting at home with devices in hand, this holiday season feels especially different. It’s filled (finally!) with calendar invites and reasons to pull that nice pair of shoes out of the back of the closet. And, after a year of shopping online for everything imaginable, the gifting season feels different, too. What material possession does anyone really need at this point? Many of us are simply craving new experiences: trips and nights out and photos worth a thousand words after it’s all done. Moments that make memories we carry with us during the bleak midwinter months ahead.
With a little help from local Twitter folks, we curated a list of local, experiential gifts for the person in your life who has everything, enjoys learning a new skill, or just loves a good adventure.
HIT THE BOOKS
Rochester Brainery and Flower City Arts Center both offer hands-on classes for myriad subjects and experience levels, from cooking and photography to home decor and jewelry. 540WMain hosts live and virtual classes with ASL interpretation centered on antiracist education. Rochester Oasis offers lifelong learning classes and volunteer opportunities for older adults.
DINNER AND A SHOW
Pair season or single show tickets to the Rochester Broadway Theatre League, Geva Theatre Center, Blackfriars Theatre or the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra with a gift certificate to their favorite local restaurant. More of a film person? The Little Theatre has several membership levels, including one for students.
GET OUTSIDE
Make the most of the cold weather with day or season passes to Bristol Mountain, which also offers “Snowsports School” and holiday camps. Rent or buy snowshoes from Medved Running and Walking Outfitters to use at one of the county’s many local parks. Greystone in Walworth offers two-hour passes for snow tubing, a great option for kiddos. For a year-round gift, the Empire Pass provides unlimited day-use vehicle entry to most facilities operated by New York State Parks and the State Dept. of Environmental Conservation including forests, beaches, trails and more.
THE ACT OF CREATION
Scents By Design is a pour-your-own candle and custom fragrance bar that hosts private events as well. NY Kitchen holds classes in everything food, from pasta-making to instant pot techniques. For a really thoughtful gift, commission a local work of art for your person.
JOIN THE CLUB
Because let’s face it, wine is trending. Club memberships often include events, pickup parties, wine education and access to limited vintages. Select your favorite Finger Lakes winery and have it shipped, or for local pickup choose Rochester’s only urban winery, Living Roots Wine & Co., Swan Dive’s Natty Wine + Pizza Club which features a free monthly pie, or one of Pinnacle Wine’s exploratory options.
STAY INSIDE
Indoors, but make it active with rock climbing memberships at Central Rock Gym or RocVentures Climbing Gym, or a season pass to shred (in a warehouse) at a Breaking Free Skatepark.
FAMILY-SIZED GIFTS
Have an active group in your gifting circle? Museum memberships often provide a fun, hands-on learning experience. For kids, think Rochester Museum & Science Center and The Strong Museum of Play For the art connoisseur, The Memorial Art Gallery (mag.rochester.edu), Rochester Contemporary Art Center and George Eastman Museum offer myriad rotating exhibits. Rather get loud? Season tickets to a local team like the Rochester Red Wings or the Amerks is another way to bond.
GIVE GOOD
Still not sure what to give?
Donating to a local non-profit in the name of a loved one is a meaningful way to celebrate the season.
How to talk to people IRL again
By PATRICK HOSKEN
The art of conversation, because it's been a while
It was time to come home. By July 2020, the pandemic had been raging for months, and the 900-square foot Manhattan apartment I shared with my fiancée, Haley — where we lived, worked, ate, slept, and only left to buy groceries and do laundry — felt like a shoebox. We socialized with friends and family through screens, woefully out of practice for face-to-face conversations. Rochester, my hometown, (and its much larger rental options) beckoned. By mid-October, we were here.
Moving was easy. But what about the whole “human interaction” thing?
We weren’t the only ones feeling distant. As has been well reported, lockdowns - which kept people safe through isolation - wreaked havoc on our socially dependent brains. “The biggest impacts on people have been the effects of loneliness on well-being and loneliness on mental-health processes,” says Dr. Jeremy Jamieson, an associate professor at the University of Rochester who heads up the school’s Social Stress Lab. “That lack of social connection has been really damaging.”
As overwhelmed as we were, we had to mitigate that damage. So we started small. The weather was right for walks on the crunchy leaf-strewn trails in our new neighborhood. First, we kept to ourselves, heads down as folks passed. But eventually, we started to notice the familiar faces of regulars, and exchanging simple hellos felt like working out an atrophied muscle.
Soon after, we hit the trail with a former professor and spent 45 minutes catching him up on our newly remote jobs. He explained the significance of the iconic NBA dunk emblazoned on his mask, and we laughed together. “Hey, I remember how to do this!” I thought during the conversation. We once more basked in the jovial awkwardness of small talk, a key socializing tool we’d missed.
“Small talk is one of those things that helps prime social interactions,” Dr. Jamieson says. “When we’re out in the world and we’re interacting with people, it helps us get by.”
Being recent arrivals in a new city afforded us a built-in opening line for casual chatting, so I made a list of places I hadn’t visited in ages to find out what had changed and, perhaps more charmingly, what hadn’t.
The stacks at Record Archive were somehow grander than I’d recalled, and on Record Store Day, I gabbed with a fellow crate-digger about a Bob Dylan re-release in the backroom lounge. The patterned booths at The Old Toad, meanwhile, felt exactly the same, even with plastic dividers recently installed between tables. “It’s her first time here,” I mentioned to a server as Haley bit into her grilled cheese. This elicited a smile and a cheerful “welcome.” More progress.
We later popped into Copper Leaf Brewing in Pittsford for a quick pint and ended up marooned at the bar during a downpour — tragic luck. We sampled some of their dozen-plus ales on tap and got to know the bartender, who explained the difference between IPAs and IPLs and asked how we’d adjusted to life back here. “One of the big ways that we cope with the stressors in our environment is we rely on social coping resources,” Dr. Jamieson says. “It’s not just my capacity to deal with what I’m being presented with. I can also rely on other people, too. If you’re not around other people, you’re losing that social coping resource.”
But when you’re lining up hoppy flights or, say, out with fellow intrepid urbanites, you’re in good social company. We signed up for an architectural tour hosted by the Rochester Brainery which took us around the Neighborhood of the Arts with about 20 other folks. We found our respective favorite styles — Second Empire for me, Queen Anne for Haley — and talked with our classmates about why. (I like spooky stuff, and she digs the classics.)
“Small talk is one of those things that helps prime social interactions. When we’re out in the world and we’re interacting with people, it helps us get by.”
With nicer weather came Haley’s chance to join a book club that met on the steps of the Memorial Art Gallery. Every tiny interaction before that felt like practice for a big recital, but she said the meeting itself felt completely natural. It helped that she could talk to people as people, not virtual floating heads, and in-person body language went a long way.
Of course, safety regulations and guidelines continue to evolve with case numbers, not necessarily with our readjusted comfort levels. That’s what makes the future of IRL conversations complicated. We’re seeing concerts again, but we’re still masked. We grab dinner at restaurants, but sometimes only with proof of vaccination.
“When you introduce a degree of uncertainty into a social situation, we don’t really know how to act, and that can lead to more awkwardness,” Dr. Jamieson says. “It can lead to worse social interactions.”
As humans, we don’t like that kind of unpredictability. But it’s a powerful conversation starter.
Go-to gifts from local FEMALE makers
By LEAH STACY
Six reasons to shop small
We’ve heard the “girl boss” term is a bit dated, but there’s something to be said for the swath of local women producing cool things in Rochester. From side gigs to storefronts, this group cranks out keepsake creations and inspires us with their drive.
Light Within Candle Co.
By day, Elise Miklich works in higher education and by (candlelit) night, she’s pouring hand-batched, non-toxic candle scents like Cannabis Flower and Sweater Weather. Find her full range of candles with free local pickup online, or follow her on Instagram (@lightwithincandleco) for pop-up dates and retail locations. lightwithincandleco.com
Shop Statement
This vibrant Park Avenue storefront recently celebrated four years in business, and founder Courtney Smith is just getting started. Her colorful, light-filled shop offers one-of-a-kind clothing for all genders, accessories, and housewares. Private shopping sessions can even be booked - a fun outing for friends. A cancer survivor, Smith is active in the local cancer support and fundraising community as well. shopatstatement.com
Crosby Lane
Local wellness chef Mackenzie Piccarreto began her following through Instagram (@mackenzies_table), and in the last year she launched Crosby Lane, a whole food bakery + market that offers a curated menu made fresh for weekly pickups. Choose from items like Crosby Bites (think donut holes, but nutritious, with rotating flavors) or vegan, gluten-free Herbed Cashew “Ricotta.” instagram.com/crosby.lane
Emerson & Oliver
Founded by longtime BFFs Laura Bascomb-Werth and Mary Presutti, Emerson & Oliver has grown from a small lifestyle brand in 2012 to a full-time operation on University Avenue today. Their elegant DIA Bracelets, inspired by jelly and piano wire styles of the 1990s, are available in a range of metals, along with charms and other jewelry. emersonandoliver.com
Ritual Clay Co.
Nestled in the charming High Falls neighborhood, Ritual Clay Co. is a new-ish studio venture for owner and potter Sara Kozak, though she’s been creating pieces since childhood. She contracted with Anthropologie for several years and was featured on HGTV; now her work is available in her local storefront, where she also teaches classes with Rochester Brainery and offers a plethora of other handmade goods, from textiles to accessories. ritualclayco.com
Ink & Pine Design
Art educator and printmaker Kelsey Werzinger uses stamps to create nostalgic prints, textiles, stickers, and ornaments targeted at Rochesterians, often tied to iconic buildings or products like Genesee Brewing and garbage plates. She also creates commissioned house drawings - each one custom hand designed, carved and stamped. During the day, she teaches middle and high school art classes, inspiring the next generation of artists. inkandpinedesign.com
MAKER Q&A: ANNA PARADE
CITY: Tell us a bit about your brand - how do you define yourself as a maker and artist?
Anna Parade is a small, mostly-online shop that my assistant Kim and I run out of my home office and basement. When people look at what’s in the shop, I want them to feel like we are celebrating the heck out of who they are and all the beautiful parts of the world around them.
As an artist, I would describe myself as a lettering artist and illustrator. I started with the letters and exploded from there. My most recent personal focus has been on fat life drawing, and I can’t get enough!
Are you a Rochester native? If so, what made you decide to stay? If not, what brought you here and kept you here?
I’m a transplant! I came to Rochester in the fall of 2004 to go to Roberts (Wesleyan College), and after I got my degree in vocal performance, I took a year off before going to grad school for opera. Pretty soon after graduation, I realized I actually did not want to pursue opera after all, and soon after that I met Elliot, who’s been my spouse for 11 years now! I fell in love with living in the city and with the people I had found, and Rochester became home. Elliot and I live with our two kids (Ruby, 8 and Rory, 5) in the Highland Park neighborhood.
How long have you been creating and selling art?
I started learning how to hand-letter in the spring of 2016 and opened an Etsy shop to do a few custom orders for friends that August. I’ve always been a doodler (and as a kid I definitely made a million friendship bracelets for the church craft fairs), but I never would have guessed that “Adult Me” would be a visual artist of any kind!
You tackle a lot of big themes in your work - body positivity, sexual wellness, queerness, mental health, to name a few - can you talk about why this is important to you as an artist?
Thanks so much for asking that! All of these themes are totally interconnected in my experience; there is no way to isolate these incredibly meaningful topics from my art because they are my art. Years ag,o I sort of had this lightbulb moment of, “Oh! Now that I’m a parent, I have to be a lot more intentional about making time for myself.” I was really struggling with having the noise and chaos of two tiny kids, and I felt like I wasn’t quite sure who to be anymore. I started going to therapy and got some brain meds. I found I had more bandwidth to start healing my relationship with my body. Feeling comfortable in my body unearthed my queerness, and queerness taught me to investigate anything that calls itself an institution, which can be really disorienting! It’s all intertwined, and sometimes the only way through it is to talk about it and remember I’m not alone in those big feelings. The work is a vehicle that makes those human connections possible.
What’s your most popular product or print so far?
The “home” design with the Rochester logo in the middle is the most popular design by far. We carry mugs, tees, and decals in the shop that feature it. Our second most popular are the pronoun pins, which makes my heart explode with queer joy!
Are you doing anything to “give back” with your work this holiday season?
100% of the profit from our Bloom decks goes to the Loveland Foundation’s therapy fund (thelovelandfoundation.org/loveland-therapy-fund).
Is the holiday season your busiest? Where can local folks find you/your work in December?
The holidays are definitely the busiest, but I love it! We will be at five different pop-ups this season. We have products for sale at Peppermint, Little Button, and Finger Lakes Coffee Roasters. Our full schedule, with all the details, is on our website. (I’ll be the one with the bright pink hair, please come say hello!)
Can your work be found in any other cities?
Yes! We just got started on Faire (a wholesale site for small businesses), so Anna Parade is now in stock at an apothecary in Portland, a café in Charleston, and a handful of other places around the country! On our website, we have a full list of our stockists.
Where can folks find & follow you online?
Website: annaparade.com, Etsy shop: annaparade.etsy.com (Locals can use the code 585LOCAL for free pickup!), Instagram: @annaparade, Local pop-up schedule: annaparade.com/shop
Anything else you’d like to add?
I feel so lucky to be a small part of such a large and vibrant community of artists and makers in Rochester. I look forward to seeing everyone out supporting and celebrating local art this season!
THE GIFT OF THRIFT
By MARY MCCLELLAND
Because brand new isn't always best
Once upon a time, regifting was considered a faux pas, but thankfully times have changed - and these days, the best way to gift can be via thrift.
The resale economy, or “thrifting,” has become one of the fastest growing sectors of retail, and for good reason. The fashion industry continues to be one of the largest producers of carbon emissions and waste worldwide. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), an estimated 11.3 million tons of “textile waste” ends up in landfills each year, the majority being discarded clothing. A big step in fixing this problem involves extending the life of existing clothing through resale and producing less clothing in the first place.
Thrifting isn’t just for fashion, though - home goods, toys, books, and collectibles are equally in abundance. And with the rise of locally curated and selective secondhand retailers, shoppers no longer need to spend hours digging through disorganized shelves and racks to unearth a gem.
Secondhand also offers the opportunity to find high-quality, unique items which truly reflect individual aesthetics, often without high prices. Joanna Carroll, owner of The Op Shop, located at 89 Charlotte Street in Rochester’s East End, points to the excitement of finding something perfect for the person you’re shopping for and knowing “there weren’t 10 of them.”
If you’re ready to go resale rather than retail for the people on your list, Rochester has several amazing thrift spots and affordable vintage boutiques. Best of all, secondhand will be featured at many local holiday markets this year.
The Lucky Flea
The words “flea market” usually imply booths full of dusty trinkets, but if you visited The Lucky Flea this summer or fall in the Village Gate parking lot, you already know it’s one of the best places for local vintage. There will be more opportunities to get lucky when Rochester’s most innovative flea market moves indoors for a few select winter dates. On two Sundays in December, they’ll be at the Main Street Armory, where you can “shop for your loved ones by treasure hunting for one-of-a-kind vintage and handmade gifts that are just as unique as they are.”
10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on December 5 & 19 at The Main Street Armory, 900 East Main St. | theluckyflea.com
The Secondhand Librarian
Owned by self-proclaimed bookworm and future librarian Taylor Ellis, The Secondhand Librarian’s goal is to make reading more affordable and accessible to everyone. Ellis curates a wide variety of new-to-you books priced at $12 and under, gift cards, and other reading accessories. For the serious booklovers, a subscription to The Lit Box - “a hand-picked TSL book of a different genre, every month” is available. Curbside pickup is available or choose shipping and your purchases will arrive already wrapped in butcher paper and stamped with love. And since it’s better to give than to receive, make sure to donate your pre-loved books.
Find a pop-up at The Hungerford, Luna Co-Op, or shop online. | thesecondhandlibrarian.com
The Op Shop
A true secondhand boutique specializing in mens and womens vintage from Y2K and before, lovingly presided over by sisters Joanna and Justine Carroll, whose vision is to change the way society views vintage. The Op Shop is home to a collective of vendors, each featuring their own section of curated clothing, jewelry, and accessories. This year, The Op Shop is expanding its presence with “Secondhand Wonderland, a holiday market centered around “giving with a purpose,” and hosting 75 - 100 vintage vendors selling everything from home décor, jewelry and collectibles to holiday party ready clothing and accessories. Secondhand Wonderland will also include a clothing drive and sustainable gift wrapping using vintage and repurposed materials.
Secondhand Wonderland, Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Nazareth College Field House
The Op Shop, 89 Charlotte Street; Thursdays - Sundays, 12 - 6 p.m. | theopshoproc.com
A Second Thought Resale Shop
This philanthropic boutique is run entirely by volunteers and resells donated clothing, housewares, craft items, books, furniture, and more. Even better, all proceeds go to charitable organizations primarily within Monroe County. Well-organized and thoughtfully arranged with creative window displays, A Second Thought Resale Shop is a step above the average thrift experience. Located in Rochester’s historic PianoWorks Mall with affordably priced items, it’s a great place to find high-end gifts and spread the joy by donating the goods you no longer need. They also offer gift cards.
349 West Commercial Street, East Rochester; Tuesday - Saturday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. | asecondthought.org
Rochester Greenovation
This not-for-profit organization’s intent is to keep items out of landfills. With 18,000 square feet of one-of-a-kind treasures from myriad vendors, Rochester Greenovation is the place to go if you enjoy a hunt or stumbling across the unexpected. Browse antiques, vintage and upcycled clothing, homegoods, furniture, toys, and more at this completely volunteer-run organization. Greenovation also works with other local nonprofits in what they call a “network of need” by donating unsold goods and fundraising. In order to further their mission to fill the gaps in services for the community, Rochester Greenovation recently moved to a new location that provides a more effective resale environment.
850 St Paul St.; Monday - Thursday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. | facebook.com/RochesterGreenovation
Still searching for that perfect thrift gift? Check out Ontario Mall Antiques (locations in Canandaigua and Irondequoit; ontariomallantiques.com), South Ave Treasures for high-end mid-century furniture, estate sale finds and home decor (facebook.com/southavetreasures), and Abode for new and pre-loved mid-century modern furniture and home goods (aboderoc.com).
Frozen Treats for Freezing Temps
By PATRICK HOSKEN
The Cold Never Bothered Us Anyway
We all know winter lasts entirely too long in Rochester. Nothing could be more annoying, yet completely factual, to admit. Even the bold adventurers who live on the slopes all season and disappear into the white abyss every weekend for snowshoeing excursions know it’s true.
But here’s another fact: A little frigid air shouldn’t stop the time-honored tradition of eating ice cream whenever you feel like it. You might have to apply an additional layer in order to fully enjoy a cone or sundae, but that’s why thick pom beanies and wool alpaca socks exist.
Your freezer may stay full of sweet pints, no matter the weather. But part of the fun of eating ice cream — or fro-yo, Italian ice, whatever frozen confection you choose — is the entire ritual associated with getting it. You decide you want some, choose which spot you’ll try this time, head there, and wait in line, all while the anticipation grows. That doesn’t have to stop just because the temperature dips below 40 degrees.
Here are five local shops that stay open year-round to keep the ritual alive:
Sweet Roll’n Yen Cafe Thai Fried Ice Cream
684 South Ave. | @sweetrollnyencafe
Rolled ice cream, also known as stir-fried ice cream, is a seemingly physics-defying culinary confection that’s both delicious and novel. This cozy spot first opened its doors in summer 2021, and you’ll find staffers artfully arranging soft, lush folds of matcha and coffee ice cream in takeout containers, then piling the toppings high. How do they do it? The process requires chisels, not scoops, and a large, round ice pan chilled to a perilous -30 degrees celsius. Build your own — add in fruit, candy, or both — or try a specialty creation, like the “Bonfire,” the cafe’s take on a s’mores that comes complete with an ignited marshmallow on top.
Hedonist Artisan Ice Cream & Chocolates
672 South Ave. | @hedonisticecream
This longtime South Wedge favorite boasts handcrafted chocolates for every occasion, and its frozen treats are just as specialized. Hedonist’s small-batch flavors like apple cider sorbet and black currant rotate with the blowing winds of each season. But since founder Jennifer Posey established the shop as an HQ for artisan cocoa lovers, the unique chocolate sorbet is a must. Plus, it’s only two storefronts north of Sweet Roll’n Yen, which means you could absolutely double-fist if you’re feeling bold, or pick up a pint or quart to go. Remember to press your tongue to the roof of your mouth to stave off brain freezes.
Dolce Italy
1803 East Ave. | @dolceitalyroc
Since 2015, the folks behind Dolce Italy have been blending traditional and modern Italian pastries. Travel a bit past the cornetti, custard-filled fruit tarts, and Silician cookies that make the shop such a delectable sweet spot and you’ll discover a rich banquet of gelato options. Time-honored flavors like pistachio, lemon, and torrone mingle next to trendy Nutella and caramel, and they all taste delicious in either a waffle cone or a small dish. As intrepid patrons have shown off on Instagram, a smart move might be to order yourself a deconstructed affogato — warm up with an espresso, then cool down again with a rich scoop of stracciatella.
Eat Me Ice Cream
1115 East Main St. | @eatmeicecream
If you’ve seen the iconic purple-and-tan pints in local co-ops and grocery stores, you likely know the story. A decade ago, friends Amber Odhner and Catelyn Augustine began a plant-based ice cream venture which led to a commercial operation in the Hungerford Building a few years later. Today, Eat Me is known for creative vegan takes on unique flavors like lavender, hibiscus, curry cashew crystallized ginger, and so many more. They’re perfect in shakes, by the scoop, sandwiched between cookies from local spots like Scratch Bakeshop, or frozen into bars on sticks for maximum portability. The treat selection is different every Friday, so adjust your schedule accordingly.
Pittsford Farms Dairy
44 N. Main St., Pittsford; 733 Park Ave. | @pittsfordfarmsdairy
A short drive to Pittsford yields something of a Wonka-esque wonderland for lactose lovers. At Pittsford Farms Dairy — founded in the 1860s when Rochester historical figure Jarvis Lord consolidated three different properties — dozens of flavor combinations compete for your attention. The minty grasshopper pie ice cream will match the tingle of the winter air, and a seasonal frozen custard twist is potently sweet enough to recall summer. The owners added a smaller shop on Park Avenue in 2020, with custard churned onsite and plenty of milk and baked goods to fortify you through the snow.
Happy holidays, from our team to you and yours.
special sections editor | LEAH STACY
creative director | RYAN WILLIAMSON
sales & marketing director | ALISON ZERO JONES
sales executive | DAVID WHITE
contributors | PALWASHA AZIMI, PATRICK HOSKEN, MAIAH JOHNSON DUNN, MARY MCCLELLAND, JACALYN MEYVIS, VICTORIA POLLA, SCOTT PUKOS
TOAST IS PRODUCED AND PRESENTED BY CITY. A SUBSIDIARY OF WXXI. COPYRIGHT 2021
Thanks to our advertisers:
Northfield Designer Goldsmiths