The 'Portrait Project': MSF Student Photography Grant Connects Design Program to Broader Community

A student grant funded by the Mamaroneck Schools Foundation will provide family portraits at no cost to financially disadvantaged members within our school district.

"During my freshman year at MHS, I had started to think about how I could bring together the community and my passion for photography through a project that would benefit others. The Design Program at MHS teaches within its curriculum the concept of human-centered campaigns and provided me with a great foundation to develop an idea for my grant proposal." - Anna Robarts, MHS sophomore

Anna says she created the human-centered design initiative of the "Portrait Project" in design class freshman year. The prospect of applying for a student grant came into focus when she had the opportunity to participate in a service-oriented program Service Through the Lens in Ollantaytambo, Peru. In addition to a work project where she helped build a reading room for a local school, she traveled across the region, meeting other students, families, and children while creating connections through photography. She was inspired by these connections and the joy it brought to the people she met, many of whom had never had a portrait taken of them or their families. It was at that point she decided she wanted to help families right here in her own community. Anna looks forward to bringing the "Portrait Project" to life this winter.

MHS sophomore Anna Robarts was inspired to begin the "Portrait Project" for Mamaroneck after participating in a service-oriented program, Service Through the Lens, last summer in Peru. (Above: One of the families Anna photographed while visiting beautiful Ollantaytambo, Peru)

Learn More About MHS Collaborative Design

Watch this video produced by MHS Info students Mateo Cruz & Gent Malushaga to learn more about the Collaborative Design program at Mamaroneck High School and the recent "Shark Tank" project.

Winter Issue of Student Photography and Design Magazine Coming Soon

If you're not familiar with Mamaroneck High School's innovative student photography and design magazine, you will want to take a look. Keep an eye out for the Winter 2020 issue of Impressions, which will delve into the themes of what it means to visualize the space around us. A "Behind the Scenes" special will showcase the design thinking process and use the MHS Garden Project as a noteworthy example.

"We would like to introduce our readers to the finer aspects of our living environment through portraits, landscapes, city life, and human creative freedom. We hope to give our reader an awareness of the outside world and how it influences each and every one of us." - Impressions student president Ines Chammaa

The 2020 Winter edition of Impressions is due out in February.

District's Food Rescue Program Assists Neighbors in Need & is "Share" Component of Love Your Food Grant

Since September, the Mamaroneck School District has been collecting excess food from its school cafeterias’ hot lunches -- as well as from uneaten items that students wish to donate from their lunches -- for neighboring after-school programs, soup kitchens and food pantries in need. This food recovery program is directly aligned with the Love Your Food three-year grant initiative that the District is proud to be a part of, along with the Town of Mamaroneck and Villages of Larchmont and Mamaroneck, to inspire our community to reduce wasted food and share the excess with those in need.

Elementary Schools Create Their Own Reusable "Green Bags" in Support of Town's Plastic Bag Ban

Students at several of our elementary schools have created and distributed their own reusable "green bags" in support of the Town of Mamaroneck's single-use plastic bag ban, which took effect Dec. 1. The MAS Green Tigers, shown below, made reusable bags from donated t-shirts. This is just another example of the multitude of sustainability initiatives underway in Mamaroneck Schools.