Founded in 2003, the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation provides shoes for underprivileged children in the Las Vegas valley. The organization, co-founded by Nikki and Tony Berti, hosts a giveaway each year in conjunction with the Mountain West basketball tournament at the Thomas and Mack Center.

Since its inception 15 years ago, the organization has given shoes to more than 90,000 deserving children.

"We’re just proud to be able to give back to the community in such a way," Nikki Berti said at the event on Friday morning. "We never thought when we started this as a little project we would have outfitted enough kids to fill an entire stadium."